United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, URI stock has gone up by 17.65%, with a monthly gain of 19.20% and a quarterly surge of 25.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for United Rentals, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.09% for URI stock, with a simple moving average of 34.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) Right Now?

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for URI is 1.85.

The public float for URI is 67.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of URI on December 15, 2023 was 727.81K shares.

URI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) has increased by 7.41 when compared to last closing price of 530.16. Despite this, the company has experienced a 17.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that In the most recent trading session, United Rentals (URI) closed at $509.58, indicating a +0.88% shift from the previous trading day.

Analysts’ Opinion of URI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for URI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for URI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $525 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

URI Trading at 26.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.53% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares surge +18.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URI rose by +17.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $486.68. In addition, United Rentals, Inc. saw 60.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URI starting from Kelly Terri L., who sale 630 shares at the price of $480.02 back on Nov 15. After this action, Kelly Terri L. now owns 6,249 shares of United Rentals, Inc., valued at $302,413 using the latest closing price.

Asplund Dale A, the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of United Rentals, Inc., sale 14,157 shares at $475.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Asplund Dale A is holding 6,379 shares at $6,728,379 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URI

Equity return is now at value 33.79, with 10.09 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United Rentals, Inc. (URI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.