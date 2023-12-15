United Community Banks Inc (UCBI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

United Community Banks Inc (NASDAQ: UCBI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.85x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.02.

The public float for UCBI is 118.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.62% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of UCBI was 621.82K shares.

UCBI) stock’s latest price update

United Community Banks Inc (NASDAQ: UCBI)’s stock price has soared by 3.04 in relation to previous closing price of 29.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-18 that United Community Banks (UCBI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.75 per share a year ago.

UCBI’s Market Performance

United Community Banks Inc (UCBI) has experienced a 11.31% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 21.72% rise in the past month, and a 15.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for UCBI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.21% for UCBI’s stock, with a 16.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UCBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UCBI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for UCBI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UCBI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $27 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UCBI Trading at 22.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UCBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +20.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UCBI rose by +11.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.03. In addition, United Community Banks Inc saw -10.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UCBI

Equity return is now at value 8.71, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, United Community Banks Inc (UCBI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.