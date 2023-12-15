Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UNCY)’s stock price has decreased by -6.45 compared to its previous closing price of 0.62. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-29 that LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY) (the “Company” or “Unicycive”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease, today announced that Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in December 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UNCY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.29.

The public float for UNCY is 24.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.21% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of UNCY was 75.54K shares.

UNCY’s Market Performance

UNCY stock saw an increase of 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.65% and a quarterly increase of -16.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.32% for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.08% for UNCY’s stock, with a -49.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UNCY Trading at -10.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.89%, as shares surge +10.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNCY remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5496. In addition, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc saw 7.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UNCY

Equity return is now at value -700.45, with -189.57 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.