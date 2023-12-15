Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Synaptogenix Inc’s (SNPX) Stock

In the past week, SNPX stock has gone up by 8.50%, with a monthly gain of 22.60% and a quarterly plunge of -10.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.57% for Synaptogenix Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.72% for SNPX stock, with a simple moving average of -55.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNPX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.54.

The public float for SNPX is 20.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of SNPX was 771.18K shares.

SNPX) stock’s latest price update

Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNPX)’s stock price has plunge by 13.48relation to previous closing price of 0.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.50% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-13 that Let’s be honest – penny stocks priced at less than a buck hold an irresistible appeal. Even a small investment could potentially lead to insane returns.

SNPX Trading at -1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.69%, as shares surge +22.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPX rose by +8.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2597. In addition, Synaptogenix Inc saw -75.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNPX starting from TUCHMAN ALAN J, who sale 27,000 shares at the price of $1.17 back on Dec 16. After this action, TUCHMAN ALAN J now owns 33,000 shares of Synaptogenix Inc, valued at $31,641 using the latest closing price.

WEINSTEIN ROBERT, the Chief Financial Officer of Synaptogenix Inc, sale 27,000 shares at $1.17 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that WEINSTEIN ROBERT is holding 33,198 shares at $31,641 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNPX

Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -1.88 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Synaptogenix Inc (SNPX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.