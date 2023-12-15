Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Pool Corporation’s (POOL) Stock

The stock of Pool Corporation (POOL) has gone up by 8.95% for the week, with a 13.45% rise in the past month and a 13.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.54% for POOL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.06% for POOL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) Right Now?

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for POOL is at 0.96.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for POOL is 37.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.04% of that float. The average trading volume for POOL on December 15, 2023 was 368.55K shares.

POOL) stock’s latest price update

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.56 compared to its previous closing price of 365.04. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-04 that Pool Corp. is the largest worldwide distributor of pool equipment and accessories. Over 80% of its sales come from non- and semi-discretionary products, providing stability.

Analysts’ Opinion of POOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POOL stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for POOL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for POOL in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $368 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

POOL Trading at 16.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares surge +13.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POOL rose by +8.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $355.94. In addition, Pool Corporation saw 31.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POOL starting from NEIL JENNIFER M, who sale 2,333 shares at the price of $352.00 back on May 09. After this action, NEIL JENNIFER M now owns 8,095 shares of Pool Corporation, valued at $821,216 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POOL

Equity return is now at value 41.45, with 15.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pool Corporation (POOL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.