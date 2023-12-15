Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Banco Santander Chile SA ADR’s (BSAC) Stock

The stock of Banco Santander Chile SA ADR (BSAC) has seen a 4.37% increase in the past week, with a 8.61% gain in the past month, and a 7.18% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for BSAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.40% for BSAC stock, with a simple moving average of 9.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Santander Chile SA ADR (NYSE: BSAC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco Santander Chile SA ADR (NYSE: BSAC) is 19.68x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BSAC is 0.81.

The public float for BSAC is 471.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% of that float. On December 15, 2023, BSAC’s average trading volume was 341.43K shares.

BSAC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Banco Santander Chile SA ADR (NYSE: BSAC) has increased by 2.22 when compared to last closing price of 19.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that Banco Santander (BSAC) makes an investment plan related to its digital transformational process worth $800 million in Chile by 2026.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSAC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BSAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BSAC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BSAC Trading at 10.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +7.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSAC rose by +4.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.33. In addition, Banco Santander Chile SA ADR saw 28.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BSAC

Equity return is now at value 11.14, with 0.61 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Banco Santander Chile SA ADR (BSAC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.