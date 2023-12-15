Understanding the 4.19% Volatility Levels of Repligen Corp.’s (RGEN) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Repligen Corp. (RGEN) has seen a 11.45% increase in the past week, with a 17.31% gain in the past month, and a 9.01% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.19% for RGEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.37% for RGEN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Repligen Corp. (NASDAQ: RGEN) Right Now?

Repligen Corp. (NASDAQ: RGEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.84x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RGEN is 1.03.

The public float for RGEN is 51.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RGEN on December 15, 2023 was 659.25K shares.

RGEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Repligen Corp. (NASDAQ: RGEN) has jumped by 3.14 compared to previous close of 174.92. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-07 that WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced that it will be presenting at two upcoming investor conferences.

RGEN Trading at 20.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares surge +15.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGEN rose by +11.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.36. In addition, Repligen Corp. saw 6.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGEN starting from Gebski Christine, who sale 3,788 shares at the price of $147.13 back on Nov 10. After this action, Gebski Christine now owns 28,787 shares of Repligen Corp., valued at $557,328 using the latest closing price.

DAWES KAREN A, the Director of Repligen Corp., sale 850 shares at $171.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that DAWES KAREN A is holding 83,741 shares at $145,673 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGEN

Equity return is now at value 6.06, with 4.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Repligen Corp. (RGEN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.