Understanding the 4.05% Volatility Levels of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B de C.V. ADR’s (OMAB) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B de C.V. ADR (OMAB) has gone up by 13.05% for the week, with a 32.27% rise in the past month and a -16.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.05% for OMAB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.73% for OMAB stock, with a simple moving average of -2.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B de C.V. ADR (NASDAQ: OMAB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B de C.V. ADR (NASDAQ: OMAB) is above average at 14.43x. The 36-month beta value for OMAB is also noteworthy at 1.40.

The public float for OMAB is 42.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.42% of that float. The average trading volume of OMAB on December 15, 2023 was 157.03K shares.

OMAB) stock’s latest price update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B de C.V. ADR (NASDAQ: OMAB)’s stock price has increased by 14.53 compared to its previous closing price of 70.40. However, the company has seen a 13.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that The past few years have been all about U.S. tech stocks. FAANG names soared amid an unprecedented surge in profits in areas such as e-commerce and cloud computing.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMAB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OMAB by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for OMAB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $76 based on the research report published on April 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OMAB Trading at 20.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares surge +27.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMAB rose by +13.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.55. In addition, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B de C.V. ADR saw 30.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OMAB

Equity return is now at value 63.95, with 22.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B de C.V. ADR (OMAB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.