Udemy Inc (UDMY) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for UDMY is 67.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.65% of that float. The average trading volume for UDMY on December 15, 2023 was 717.74K shares.

The stock price of Udemy Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) has jumped by 1.01 compared to previous close of 15.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Udemy, Inc. (UDMY) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

UDMY’s Market Performance

Udemy Inc (UDMY) has experienced a 7.84% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.22% rise in the past month, and a 60.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for UDMY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.55% for UDMY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 53.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UDMY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UDMY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for UDMY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UDMY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UDMY Trading at 33.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.06% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +16.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UDMY rose by +7.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.68. In addition, Udemy Inc saw 51.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UDMY starting from Venugopal Venu, who sale 28,000 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Dec 08. After this action, Venugopal Venu now owns 357,512 shares of Udemy Inc, valued at $420,000 using the latest closing price.

Hirschman Kenneth, the General Counsel of Udemy Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Hirschman Kenneth is holding 217,501 shares at $150,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UDMY

Equity return is now at value -39.64, with -18.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Udemy Inc (UDMY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.