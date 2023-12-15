Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The public float for TGI is 75.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.45% of that float. The average trading volume of TGI on December 15, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

TGI) stock’s latest price update

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.93 in relation to its previous close of 11.80. However, the company has experienced a 4.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that Triumph Group (TGI) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

TGI’s Market Performance

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) has experienced a 4.93% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.67% rise in the past month, and a 35.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for TGI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.87% for TGI stock, with a simple moving average of 15.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGI stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for TGI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TGI in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $14 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TGI Trading at 28.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +11.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGI rose by +4.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.21. In addition, Triumph Group Inc. saw 13.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGI starting from Quigley Thomas A. III, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $8.55 back on Sep 08. After this action, Quigley Thomas A. III now owns 36,766 shares of Triumph Group Inc., valued at $21,388 using the latest closing price.

Keating Neal J, the Director of Triumph Group Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $8.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Keating Neal J is holding 51,787 shares at $80,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.