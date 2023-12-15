Tri Pointe Homes Inc.’s (TPH) Stock: A 15.41% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) has gone up by 11.89% for the week, with a 14.60% rise in the past month and a 20.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.24% for TPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.41% for TPH’s stock, with a 20.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE: TPH) Right Now?

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE: TPH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TPH is 1.56.

The public float for TPH is 94.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TPH on December 15, 2023 was 799.57K shares.

TPH) stock’s latest price update

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE: TPH)’s stock price has surge by 8.46relation to previous closing price of 31.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.89% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-12 that Doug Bauer, CEO of Tri Pointe Homes, joins ‘The Exchange’ to discuss the state of the housing market, the impact of interest rates, and more.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPH stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TPH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TPH in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $36 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TPH Trading at 24.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.70% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +16.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPH rose by +11.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.24. In addition, Tri Pointe Homes Inc. saw 86.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPH starting from BURROWS LAWRENCE B., who sale 7,677 shares at the price of $31.48 back on Aug 02. After this action, BURROWS LAWRENCE B. now owns 86,891 shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc., valued at $241,672 using the latest closing price.

KEELER GLENN J., the CFO and CAO of Tri Pointe Homes Inc., sale 21,413 shares at $33.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that KEELER GLENN J. is holding 102,194 shares at $706,843 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPH

Equity return is now at value 14.92, with 8.81 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.