TREX Co., Inc. (TREX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

TREX Co., Inc. (NYSE: TREX)’s stock price has increased by 6.22 compared to its previous closing price of 75.45. However, the company has seen a 9.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-14 that The stocks of long-neglected small companies are finally showing signs of life as the market rally broadens. But these tiny companies still remain vastly undervalued.

Is It Worth Investing in TREX Co., Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TREX Co., Inc. (NYSE: TREX) is 45.08x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TREX is 1.58.

The public float for TREX is 107.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.94% of that float. On December 15, 2023, TREX’s average trading volume was 1.00M shares.

TREX’s Market Performance

The stock of TREX Co., Inc. (TREX) has seen a 9.96% increase in the past week, with a 21.35% rise in the past month, and a 23.46% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for TREX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.04% for TREX stock, with a simple moving average of 31.62% for the last 200 days.

TREX Trading at 26.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.38% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares surge +20.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREX rose by +9.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.96. In addition, TREX Co., Inc. saw 89.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TREX

Equity return is now at value 31.01, with 21.05 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TREX Co., Inc. (TREX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.