Travel+Leisure Co’s (TNL) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Travel+Leisure Co (TNL) has seen a 7.77% increase in the past week, with a 10.95% gain in the past month, and a 6.25% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for TNL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.34% for TNL stock, with a simple moving average of 7.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Travel+Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Travel+Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) is above average at 8.91x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.65.

The public float for TNL is 69.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TNL on December 15, 2023 was 747.62K shares.

TNL) stock’s latest price update

Travel+Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.31 in relation to its previous close of 38.51. However, the company has experienced a 7.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-22 that ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $TNL–Travel + Leisure Co. announced today that executives will host fireside chat sessions at two upcoming investor conferences.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNL stocks, with Tigress Financial repeating the rating for TNL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNL in the upcoming period, according to Tigress Financial is $52 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TNL Trading at 15.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +7.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNL rose by +7.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.58. In addition, Travel+Leisure Co saw 12.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNL starting from CHAVY OLIVIER, who sale 21,600 shares at the price of $38.39 back on Dec 12. After this action, CHAVY OLIVIER now owns 5 shares of Travel+Leisure Co, valued at $829,224 using the latest closing price.

HERRERA GEORGE, the Director of Travel+Leisure Co, sale 1,009 shares at $37.20 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that HERRERA GEORGE is holding 0 shares at $37,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Travel+Leisure Co (TNL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.