Traeger Inc’s (COOK) Stock: A 25.91% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Traeger Inc (COOK) has gone up by 35.02% for the week, with a 25.21% rise in the past month and a -26.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.55% for COOK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.91% for COOK’s stock, with a -17.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Traeger Inc (NYSE: COOK) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COOK is 0.94.

The public float for COOK is 75.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COOK on December 15, 2023 was 566.41K shares.

COOK) stock’s latest price update

Traeger Inc (NYSE: COOK)'s stock price has plunge by 16.73% in relation to previous closing price of 2.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 35.02% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2023-12-05 that The recent upswing in retail stocks was likely a function of how much pain the sector (and the market) felt in October.

Analysts’ Opinion of COOK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COOK stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for COOK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COOK in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $3.50 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COOK Trading at 15.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.24%, as shares surge +21.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COOK rose by +35.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.35. In addition, Traeger Inc saw 3.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COOK starting from Blosil Dominic, who sale 7,656 shares at the price of $4.01 back on Sep 11. After this action, Blosil Dominic now owns 1,375,865 shares of Traeger Inc, valued at $30,731 using the latest closing price.

HARDY JAMES H JR, the Chief Operating Officer of Traeger Inc, sale 6,293 shares at $4.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that HARDY JAMES H JR is holding 914,668 shares at $25,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COOK

Equity return is now at value -27.00, with -10.34 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Traeger Inc (COOK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.