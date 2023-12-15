Trading Update: Qiagen NV (QGEN) Stock Endures 1.28% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Qiagen NV (QGEN) has gone up by 2.62% for the week, with a 9.03% rise in the past month and a 4.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.28% for QGEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.13% for QGEN stock, with a simple moving average of -0.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) Right Now?

Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.90x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.44.

The public float for QGEN is 227.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of QGEN was 1.24M shares.

QGEN) stock’s latest price update

Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.09 in relation to its previous close of 43.08. However, the company has experienced a 2.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that QIAGEN’s (QGEN) latest launches will better address the special needs of researchers working with challenging samples, allowing them to work more efficiently.

QGEN Trading at 9.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +9.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QGEN rose by +2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.20. In addition, Qiagen NV saw -13.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QGEN

Equity return is now at value 9.47, with 5.35 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Qiagen NV (QGEN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.