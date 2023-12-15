TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, TRTX stock has gone up by 11.78%, with a monthly gain of 11.04% and a quarterly plunge of -13.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.12% for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.16% for TRTX’s stock, with a -2.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE: TRTX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.06.

The public float for TRTX is 61.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TRTX on December 15, 2023 was 448.44K shares.

TRTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE: TRTX) has increased by 1.84 when compared to last closing price of 6.52.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Deborah Ginsberg – General Counsel, Vice President and Secretary Doug Bouquard – Chief Executive Officer Robert Foley – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Stephen Laws – Raymond James Sarah Barcomb – BTIG Rick Shane – JPMorgan Arren Cyganovich – Citi Operator Good morning, and welcome to the TPG Real Estate Finance Trust Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

TRTX Trading at 12.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares surge +9.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRTX rose by +11.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.95. In addition, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc saw -2.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRTX

Equity return is now at value -7.23, with -1.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.