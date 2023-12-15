Toro Co. (TTC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Toro Co. (TTC) has gone up by 5.06% for the week, with a 1.99% rise in the past month and a 7.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.16% for TTC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.65% for TTC stock, with a simple moving average of -8.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Toro Co. (NYSE: TTC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Toro Co. (NYSE: TTC) is above average at 24.71x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.73.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for TTC is 103.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TTC on December 15, 2023 was 643.41K shares.

TTC) stock’s latest price update

Toro Co. (NYSE: TTC)’s stock price has increased by 3.14 compared to its previous closing price of 85.55. However, the company has seen a 5.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-26 that Toro likes to lean on acquisitions to find new sales growth. The company’s high return on invested capital shows these purchases have been effective.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTC stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for TTC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TTC in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $87 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TTC Trading at 5.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +1.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTC rose by +5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.39. In addition, Toro Co. saw -22.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTC starting from Carpenter Kevin N, who sale 1,610 shares at the price of $81.93 back on Sep 13. After this action, Carpenter Kevin N now owns 169 shares of Toro Co., valued at $131,907 using the latest closing price.

Funk Edric C, the Group VP, Golf, Grounds & Irr of Toro Co., purchase 100 shares at $82.12 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Funk Edric C is holding 100 shares at $8,212 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTC

Equity return is now at value 27.28, with 10.73 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Toro Co. (TTC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.