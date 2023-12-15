TopBuild Corp (BLD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for TopBuild Corp (NYSE: BLD) is above average at 19.42x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.65.

The public float for BLD is 31.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BLD on December 15, 2023 was 261.06K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

BLD) stock’s latest price update

TopBuild Corp (NYSE: BLD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 12.43 in relation to its previous close of 332.55. However, the company has experienced a 18.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-14 that The S&P 500 has put together an outstanding year in 2023, up more than 22%, with 11 trading days left until 2024. As a result, there are approximately seven stocks up 100% or more in 2023.

BLD’s Market Performance

TopBuild Corp (BLD) has seen a 18.14% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 29.54% gain in the past month and a 43.59% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for BLD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.74% for BLD’s stock, with a 51.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BLD Trading at 39.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 12.26% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +28.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLD rose by +18.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $308.81. In addition, TopBuild Corp saw 138.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLD starting from Buck Robert M, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $296.02 back on Nov 29. After this action, Buck Robert M now owns 69,330 shares of TopBuild Corp, valued at $1,332,090 using the latest closing price.

Raia Steven P, the President, TruTeam Operations of TopBuild Corp, sale 1,000 shares at $286.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Raia Steven P is holding 9,670 shares at $286,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLD

Equity return is now at value 28.84, with 12.85 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TopBuild Corp (BLD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.