Tidewater Inc. (TDW): A Technical Analysis

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.16.

The public float for TDW is 48.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TDW on December 15, 2023 was 860.42K shares.

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.76 in comparison to its previous close of 58.69, however, the company has experienced a 7.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-10 that For the second time in a row, Tidewater’s quarterly earnings per share missed consensus expectations by a wide margin. The underperformance was mostly a result of analyst models not yet reflecting higher depreciation expense as a result of the recent $580 million acquisition of 37 vessels from Solstad Offshore. In addition, the company experienced higher-than-anticipated unplanned vessel downtime and a resulting increase in repair costs with the issue expected to persist for the remainder of the year.

TDW’s Market Performance

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) has experienced a 7.85% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.14% rise in the past month, and a -7.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.83% for TDW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.53% for TDW’s stock, with a 12.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDW stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TDW by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for TDW in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $85 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TDW Trading at -1.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares surge +9.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDW rose by +7.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.54. In addition, Tidewater Inc. saw 70.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDW starting from ROBOTTI ROBERT, who purchase 1,486 shares at the price of $67.32 back on Sep 07. After this action, ROBOTTI ROBERT now owns 3,235,657 shares of Tidewater Inc., valued at $100,033 using the latest closing price.

Darling David E, the EVP, COO of Tidewater Inc., sale 19,250 shares at $67.45 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Darling David E is holding 103,780 shares at $1,298,412 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDW

Equity return is now at value 7.46, with 4.18 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tidewater Inc. (TDW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.