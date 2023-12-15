The Volatility of Edible Garden AG Inc’s (EDBL) Stock: A 19.61% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL) has gone up by 19.61% for the week, with a 20.41% rise in the past month and a -25.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.52% for EDBL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.65% for EDBL’s stock, with a -55.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Edible Garden AG Inc (NASDAQ: EDBL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EDBL is 2.46.

The public float for EDBL is 5.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. On December 15, 2023, EDBL’s average trading volume was 173.62K shares.

EDBL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Edible Garden AG Inc (NASDAQ: EDBL) has increased by 12.75 when compared to last closing price of 0.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a 19.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 13, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Ted Ayvas – Investor Relations Jim Kras – Chief Executive Officer Mike James – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Anthony Vendetti – Maxim Group Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Edible Garden Third Quarter 2023 Business Update Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

EDBL Trading at 12.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.86%, as shares surge +28.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDBL rose by +19.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4922. In addition, Edible Garden AG Inc saw -90.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDBL starting from DonAroma Pamela, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $1.51 back on Jun 02. After this action, DonAroma Pamela now owns 1,000 shares of Edible Garden AG Inc, valued at $1,510 using the latest closing price.

Kras James E., the President and CEO of Edible Garden AG Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $1.68 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Kras James E. is holding 47,265 shares at $1,678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDBL

Equity return is now at value -501.40, with -95.62 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.