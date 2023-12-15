The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Sage Therapeutics Inc’s (SAGE) Stock

The stock of Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) has gone up by 1.53% for the week, with a 9.95% rise in the past month and a 0.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.33% for SAGE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.76% for SAGE’s stock, with a -38.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.09.

The public float for SAGE is 51.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SAGE on December 15, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

SAGE) stock’s latest price update

Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.66 compared to its previous closing price of 21.35. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) reports dismal third-quarter results. It intends to price the recently approved oral postpartum depression pill Zurzuvae at $15,900 for an entire 14-day treatment course.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAGE stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SAGE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SAGE in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $21 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SAGE Trading at 9.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +10.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAGE rose by +1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.97. In addition, Sage Therapeutics Inc saw -44.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAGE starting from Barrett Elizabeth, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $18.64 back on Aug 09. After this action, Barrett Elizabeth now owns 3,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc, valued at $37,279 using the latest closing price.

Barrett Elizabeth, the Director of Sage Therapeutics Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $50.50 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Barrett Elizabeth is holding 1,000 shares at $50,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAGE

Equity return is now at value -59.72, with -53.86 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.