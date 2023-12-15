The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Rockwell Automation Inc’s (ROK) Stock

In the past week, ROK stock has gone up by 10.42%, with a monthly gain of 14.69% and a quarterly surge of 7.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.85% for Rockwell Automation Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.26% for ROK’s stock, with a 5.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK) Right Now?

Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ROK is at 1.42.

The public float for ROK is 114.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.90% of that float. The average trading volume for ROK on December 15, 2023 was 891.50K shares.

ROK) stock’s latest price update

Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK)’s stock price has soared by 5.46 in relation to previous closing price of 290.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Rockwell Automation (ROK) closed at $279.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.45% move from the prior day.

ROK Trading at 11.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +13.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROK rose by +10.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $277.62. In addition, Rockwell Automation Inc saw 19.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROK starting from Moret Blake D., who sale 6,644 shares at the price of $279.68 back on Dec 11. After this action, Moret Blake D. now owns 73,715 shares of Rockwell Automation Inc, valued at $1,858,207 using the latest closing price.

House Rebecca W, the SVP, CLO and Secretary of Rockwell Automation Inc, sale 1,467 shares at $279.71 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that House Rebecca W is holding 8,482 shares at $410,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROK

Equity return is now at value 43.95, with 12.52 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.