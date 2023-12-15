The 6.07% Simple Moving Average of Bentley Systems Inc’s (BSY) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, BSY stock has gone up by 1.28%, with a monthly decline of -3.70% and a quarterly surge of 3.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.30% for Bentley Systems Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.41% for BSY stock, with a simple moving average of 6.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BSY) Right Now?

Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BSY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 95.35x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.13.

The public float for BSY is 207.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.61% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of BSY was 1.02M shares.

BSY) stock’s latest price update

Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BSY)’s stock price has decreased by -0.47 compared to its previous closing price of 51.53. However, the company has seen a 1.28% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 7, 2023 8:15 AM ET Company Participants Eric Boyer – Investor Relations Greg Bentley – Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Cumins – Chief Operating Officer Werner Andre – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Matthew Hedberg – RBC Joe Vruwink – Robert Baird Kristen Owen – Oppenheimer Jason Celino – KeyBanc Michael Funk – Bank of America Matthew Broome – Mizuho Joshua Tilton – Wolfe Research Warren Meyers – Griffin Securities Blair Abernethy – Rosenblatt Securities Clarke Jeffries – Piper Sandler Eric Boyer Good morning and thank you for joining Bentley Systems’ Q3 2023 Operating Results. I’m Eric Boyer, Bentley’s Investor Relations Officer.

BSY Trading at -0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -3.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSY rose by +1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.93. In addition, Bentley Systems Inc saw 38.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSY starting from BENTLEY GREGORY S, who sale 17,965 shares at the price of $48.42 back on Oct 31. After this action, BENTLEY GREGORY S now owns 7,508,422 shares of Bentley Systems Inc, valued at $869,946 using the latest closing price.

BENTLEY GREGORY S, the Chairman, CEO & President of Bentley Systems Inc, sale 67,313 shares at $48.45 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that BENTLEY GREGORY S is holding 7,526,387 shares at $3,261,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSY

Equity return is now at value 28.53, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.