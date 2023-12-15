The -18.63% Simple Moving Average of AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s (AMN) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) has seen a 3.68% increase in the past week, with a 12.72% gain in the past month, and a -19.01% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.36% for AMN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.41% for AMN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.63% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) is above average at 10.43x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.28.

The public float for AMN is 37.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMN on December 15, 2023 was 602.54K shares.

AMN) stock’s latest price update

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.38 in comparison to its previous close of 69.67, however, the company has experienced a 3.68% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that AMN Healthcare’s (AMN) collaboration is likely to bolster its portfolio of products and simplify the language procurement process for customers.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMN stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for AMN by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for AMN in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $85 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMN Trading at 0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +7.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMN rose by +3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.58. In addition, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. saw -30.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMN starting from Hagan Mark Christopher, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $67.92 back on Nov 28. After this action, Hagan Mark Christopher now owns 19,018 shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc., valued at $1,086,720 using the latest closing price.

Jones Daphne E, the Director of AMN Healthcare Services Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $109.57 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Jones Daphne E is holding 7,799 shares at $109,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMN

Equity return is now at value 28.72, with 9.87 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.