The -13.88% Decline of Urban Edge Properties’s (UE) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, UE stock has gone up by 7.67%, with a monthly gain of 10.66% and a quarterly surge of 11.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.13% for Urban Edge Properties The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.49% for UE’s stock, with a 20.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) is above average at 53.74x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.57.

The public float for UE is 113.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UE on December 15, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

UE) stock’s latest price update

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE)’s stock price has soared by 3.32 in relation to previous closing price of 18.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-01 that After the brutal sell-off of the last two years, REITs are poised for a surge. However, this upswing will not benefit all REITs equally. Cautious investors can now get about 5% with little or no risk, so why invest in a security yielding less than 5%, particularly if it has significant downside risk?

Analysts’ Opinion of UE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UE stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for UE by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for UE in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $18 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UE Trading at 16.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.52% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +11.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UE rose by +7.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.15. In addition, Urban Edge Properties saw 32.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UE starting from Milton Robert C. III, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $15.83 back on Feb 17. After this action, Milton Robert C. III now owns 0 shares of Urban Edge Properties, valued at $316,660 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UE

Equity return is now at value 8.95, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Urban Edge Properties (UE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.