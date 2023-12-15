Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s (TCBI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, TCBI stock has gone up by 9.23%, with a monthly gain of 10.02% and a quarterly surge of 1.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.64% for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.92% for TCBI stock, with a simple moving average of 12.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) is above average at 8.42x. The 36-month beta value for TCBI is also noteworthy at 1.22.

The public float for TCBI is 47.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.95% of that float. The average trading volume of TCBI on December 15, 2023 was 438.58K shares.

TCBI) stock’s latest price update

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI)’s stock price has plunge by 4.64relation to previous closing price of 59.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.23% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-20 that An increase in fee income and lower expenses drive Texas Capital’s (TCBI) Q3 earnings. However, a fall in NII and higher provisions are headwinds.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCBI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TCBI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TCBI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $57 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TCBI Trading at 11.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +10.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCBI rose by +9.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.33. In addition, Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. saw 3.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCBI starting from STALLINGS ROBERT W, who purchase 5,772 shares at the price of $18.54 back on Dec 07. After this action, STALLINGS ROBERT W now owns 96,706 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc., valued at $107,013 using the latest closing price.

STALLINGS ROBERT W, the Director of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc., purchase 4,934 shares at $18.58 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that STALLINGS ROBERT W is holding 90,934 shares at $91,674 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCBI

Equity return is now at value 12.95, with 1.29 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.