Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI) Stock Faces 3.66% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI) has seen a 3.48% increase in the past week, with a -5.31% drop in the past month, and a -30.64% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.36% for TTI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.89% for TTI’s stock, with a 6.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Right Now?

Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.96x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.30.

The public float for TTI is 117.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.12% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of TTI was 1.81M shares.

TTI) stock’s latest price update

Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.45 in comparison to its previous close of 4.44, however, the company has experienced a 3.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that Tetra Technologies (TTI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.02 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for TTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $8 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TTI Trading at -12.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares sank -5.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTI rose by +3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.58. In addition, Tetra Technologies, Inc. saw 28.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTI starting from McNiven Roy, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $3.49 back on Mar 09. After this action, McNiven Roy now owns 17,500 shares of Tetra Technologies, Inc., valued at $26,169 using the latest closing price.

Murphy Brady M, the President & CEO of Tetra Technologies, Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $3.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Murphy Brady M is holding 1,722,450 shares at $102,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTI

Equity return is now at value 22.75, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.