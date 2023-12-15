Terex Corp. (TEX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Terex Corp. (NYSE: TEX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.73 compared to its previous closing price of 52.73. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that Despite the ongoing weakness in the order levels, the Zacks Manufacturing – Construction and Mining industry will gain from higher investment spending in the United States and demand from the mining sector. Companies like CAT, TEX, HEES, and MTW are positioning themselves to leverage these trends.

Is It Worth Investing in Terex Corp. (NYSE: TEX) Right Now?

Terex Corp. (NYSE: TEX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TEX is at 1.65.

The public float for TEX is 65.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.88% of that float. The average trading volume for TEX on December 15, 2023 was 891.26K shares.

TEX’s Market Performance

TEX’s stock has seen a 14.15% increase for the week, with a 13.69% rise in the past month and a -0.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for Terex Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.42% for TEX’s stock, with a 9.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TEX Trading at 16.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares surge +13.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEX rose by +14.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.95. In addition, Terex Corp. saw 36.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEX starting from SACHS DAVID A, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $50.93 back on Dec 12. After this action, SACHS DAVID A now owns 87,500 shares of Terex Corp., valued at $1,273,250 using the latest closing price.

SACHS DAVID A, the Director of Terex Corp., purchase 25,000 shares at $51.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that SACHS DAVID A is holding 62,500 shares at $1,279,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEX

Equity return is now at value 38.00, with 14.94 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Terex Corp. (TEX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.