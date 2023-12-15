Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) Stock Records -6.18% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) has seen a 4.85% increase in the past week, with a 8.80% gain in the past month, and a -6.18% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for TENB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.11% for TENB’s stock, with a 0.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TENB) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.02.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for TENB is 114.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TENB on December 15, 2023 was 849.34K shares.

TENB) stock’s latest price update

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TENB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.93 compared to its previous closing price of 41.98. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-05 that Most exchange-traded funds are passively managed — they are designed to mirror the performance of stock indexes and typically have low management fees. They can work out very well for investors, which has been the case for funds that track the S&P 500.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TENB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TENB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TENB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $47 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TENB Trading at 4.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +7.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENB rose by +4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.87. In addition, Tenable Holdings Inc saw 12.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TENB starting from Thurmond Mark C., who sale 951 shares at the price of $42.06 back on Nov 28. After this action, Thurmond Mark C. now owns 44,373 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc, valued at $39,999 using the latest closing price.

Yoran Amit, the President, CEO and Chairman of Tenable Holdings Inc, sale 5,673 shares at $40.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Yoran Amit is holding 291,532 shares at $227,033 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TENB

Equity return is now at value -25.89, with -5.44 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.