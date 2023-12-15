Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (NYSE: TMHC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.63x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.85.

The public float for TMHC is 103.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.47% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of TMHC was 855.68K shares.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (NYSE: TMHC)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.81 in comparison to its previous close of 49.08, however, the company has experienced a 10.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Taylor Morrison operates as a homebuilder in several states in the US, primarily building single-home suburban buildings. TMHC’s earnings have performed exceptionally well from 2020 to 2022, but earnings have begun falling to a historical level in 2023 so far with a significant Q3 earnings fall. The earnings fall seems to be priced into the stock price, as my DCF model estimates a slightly undervalued stock even with further earnings decreases.

TMHC’s Market Performance

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) has seen a 10.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.70% gain in the past month and a 17.27% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for TMHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.88% for TMHC’s stock, with a 20.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMHC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for TMHC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TMHC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $57 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TMHC Trading at 21.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.64% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +16.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMHC rose by +10.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.40. In addition, Taylor Morrison Home Corp. saw 72.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMHC starting from Palmer Sheryl, who sale 112,500 shares at the price of $46.01 back on Sep 12. After this action, Palmer Sheryl now owns 399,942 shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp., valued at $5,176,125 using the latest closing price.

LYON WILLIAM H, the Director of Taylor Morrison Home Corp., sale 600 shares at $52.06 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that LYON WILLIAM H is holding 3,143,260 shares at $31,236 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMHC

Equity return is now at value 18.27, with 10.24 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.