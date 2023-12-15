Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) has decreased by -2.93 when compared to last closing price of 568.09.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-14 that Synopsys software is a crucial tool used by semiconductor and tech giants designing artificial intelligence chips.

Is It Worth Investing in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is above average at 69.45x. The 36-month beta value for SNPS is also noteworthy at 1.09.

The public float for SNPS is 151.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.38% of that float. The average trading volume of SNPS on December 15, 2023 was 810.02K shares.

SNPS’s Market Performance

SNPS’s stock has seen a 3.24% increase for the week, with a 2.44% rise in the past month and a 22.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for Synopsys, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.67% for SNPS’s stock, with a 25.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNPS stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SNPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNPS in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $660 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SNPS Trading at 8.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +4.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPS rose by +3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $543.49. In addition, Synopsys, Inc. saw 72.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNPS starting from Kankanwadi Sudhindra, who sale 7,355 shares at the price of $491.53 back on Oct 10. After this action, Kankanwadi Sudhindra now owns 17,029 shares of Synopsys, Inc., valued at $3,615,202 using the latest closing price.

Kankanwadi Sudhindra, the Chief Accounting Officer of Synopsys, Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $476.12 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that Kankanwadi Sudhindra is holding 17,029 shares at $2,380,606 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNPS

Equity return is now at value 21.09, with 12.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.