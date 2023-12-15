Sunoco LP (SUN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SUN is at 1.29.

The public float for SUN is 54.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.22% of that float. The average trading volume for SUN on December 15, 2023 was 394.23K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

SUN) stock’s latest price update

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN)’s stock price has soared by 1.49 in relation to previous closing price of 53.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-12-03 that TipRanks’ analyst ranking service pinpoints Wall Street’s best-performing stocks, including Home Depot and Walmart.

SUN’s Market Performance

Sunoco LP (SUN) has experienced a 3.96% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.34% rise in the past month, and a 18.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for SUN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.91% for SUN’s stock, with a 17.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUN stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for SUN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SUN in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $53 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SUN Trading at 4.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUN rose by +3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.65. In addition, Sunoco LP saw 26.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUN starting from Dodderer Arnold, who sale 7,832 shares at the price of $53.20 back on Dec 05. After this action, Dodderer Arnold now owns 77,890 shares of Sunoco LP, valued at $416,623 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUN

Equity return is now at value 43.84, with 6.79 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sunoco LP (SUN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.