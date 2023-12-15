Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) is above average at 74.56x. The 36-month beta value for SUI is also noteworthy at 0.82.

The public float for SUI is 122.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. The average trading volume of SUI on December 15, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

The stock price of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) has surged by 3.20 when compared to previous closing price of 132.00, but the company has seen a 5.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that REITWorld conference in Los Angeles featured 29 meetings, including exclusive sessions with REIT CEOs and CFOs, and property tours. Common themes discussed included cautious optimism on 2024 fundamentals, distressed opportunities, and challenges in the market. Actionable ideas and key takeaways were gathered from the meetings, covering various sectors such as shopping centers, healthcare, multifamily, self-storage, industrial, office, and life science.

SUI’s Market Performance

Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) has seen a 5.28% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.02% gain in the past month and a 8.33% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for SUI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.09% for SUI’s stock, with a 6.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUI stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for SUI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SUI in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $125 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SUI Trading at 15.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +12.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUI rose by +5.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.95. In addition, Sun Communities, Inc. saw -4.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUI starting from Underwood Baxter, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $128.99 back on Nov 30. After this action, Underwood Baxter now owns 66,896 shares of Sun Communities, Inc., valued at $257,980 using the latest closing price.

Farrugia Marc, the EVP & Chief Admin. Officer of Sun Communities, Inc., sale 4,962 shares at $123.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Farrugia Marc is holding 5,093 shares at $614,792 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUI

Equity return is now at value 3.05, with 1.39 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.