Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) is 18.95x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SHOO is 1.17.

The public float for SHOO is 70.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.28% of that float. On December 15, 2023, SHOO’s average trading volume was 561.54K shares.

SHOO) stock’s latest price update

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO)’s stock price has soared by 3.32 in relation to previous closing price of 40.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Steven Madden (SHOO) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

SHOO’s Market Performance

SHOO’s stock has risen by 8.78% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.04% and a quarterly rise of 32.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for Steven Madden Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.63% for SHOO’s stock, with a 24.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHOO stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SHOO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SHOO in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $40 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHOO Trading at 20.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.27% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +15.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOO rose by +8.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.49. In addition, Steven Madden Ltd. saw 32.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHOO starting from MIGLIORINI PETER, who sale 3,989 shares at the price of $34.54 back on Aug 14. After this action, MIGLIORINI PETER now owns 16,100 shares of Steven Madden Ltd., valued at $137,788 using the latest closing price.

Frieders Karla, the Chief Merchandising Officer of Steven Madden Ltd., sale 5,000 shares at $34.15 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Frieders Karla is holding 120,542 shares at $170,731 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOO

Equity return is now at value 19.94, with 13.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.