Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SPB is at 1.27.

The public float for SPB is 34.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.60% of that float. The average trading volume for SPB on December 15, 2023 was 678.11K shares.

SPB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) has increased by 0.86 when compared to last closing price of 78.25.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Spectrum Brands (SPB) looks poised for the long-term on promising growth initiatives and efficient cost management amid a tough macro environment.

SPB’s Market Performance

SPB’s stock has risen by 7.90% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.88% and a quarterly drop of -1.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.80% for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.96% for SPB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SPB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SPB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $73 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPB Trading at 6.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +1.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPB rose by +7.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.18. In addition, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. saw 29.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPB starting from Maura David M, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $67.03 back on Nov 28. After this action, Maura David M now owns 764,391 shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., valued at $1,340,600 using the latest closing price.

Maura David M, the Executive Chairman and CEO of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $66.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Maura David M is holding 744,391 shares at $1,328,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPB

Equity return is now at value -12.37, with -4.24 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.