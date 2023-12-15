S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SPGI is 1.19.

The public float for SPGI is 316.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPGI on December 15, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

The stock of S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI) has increased by 0.58 when compared to last closing price of 435.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Increase in demand for risk mitigation, cost reduction and productivity improvement solutions is likely to help the Zacks Business – Information Services industry prosper. SPGI, VRSK and DNB are well-poised to benefit from this surge.

SPGI’s Market Performance

S&P Global Inc (SPGI) has experienced a 4.89% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.39% rise in the past month, and a 12.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.34% for SPGI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.08% for SPGI’s stock, with a 16.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPGI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SPGI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPGI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $430 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPGI Trading at 13.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.41% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +8.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPGI rose by +4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $418.38. In addition, S&P Global Inc saw 30.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPGI starting from Peterson Douglas L., who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $405.28 back on Nov 15. After this action, Peterson Douglas L. now owns 163,613 shares of S&P Global Inc, valued at $2,431,670 using the latest closing price.

Steenbergen Ewout L, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of S&P Global Inc, sale 23,502 shares at $400.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Steenbergen Ewout L is holding 3,552 shares at $9,400,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPGI

Equity return is now at value 6.84, with 4.05 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, S&P Global Inc (SPGI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.