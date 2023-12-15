Sovos Brands Inc (SOVO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for SOVO is 49.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 27.57% of that float. The average trading volume for SOVO on December 15, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

The stock of Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ: SOVO) has decreased by -0.32 when compared to last closing price of 21.99.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that Investors interested in stocks from the Food – Natural Foods Products sector have probably already heard of Performance Food Group (PFGC) and Sovos Brands, Inc. (SOVO). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

SOVO’s Market Performance

Sovos Brands Inc (SOVO) has seen a -0.23% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.48% gain in the past month and a -3.22% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.46% for SOVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.21% for SOVO’s stock, with a 11.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOVO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for SOVO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SOVO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $23 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SOVO Trading at -0.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.59%, as shares surge +1.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOVO fell by -0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.89. In addition, Sovos Brands Inc saw 52.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOVO starting from Hall Christopher W., who sale 67,284 shares at the price of $21.96 back on Dec 06. After this action, Hall Christopher W. now owns 311,350 shares of Sovos Brands Inc, valued at $1,477,644 using the latest closing price.

Hermida Yuri, the CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER of Sovos Brands Inc, sale 40,837 shares at $21.65 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Hermida Yuri is holding 308,506 shares at $884,121 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOVO

Equity return is now at value -2.78, with -1.18 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sovos Brands Inc (SOVO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.