Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO)’s stock price has soared by 5.64 in relation to previous closing price of 77.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-13 that Copper prices have fallen by about 20% in 2023, presenting an opportune entry point for long-term investors. There’s an expected shortfall in copper supply, which is likely to drive prices upward in the future. This could benefit Southern Copper and Freeport-McMoRan. Industry analysts anticipate a supply squeeze and project copper prices to reach $4.50 per pound by late 2024 and more than $6.80 per pound in 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Right Now?

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SCCO is 1.27.

The public float for SCCO is 85.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCCO on December 15, 2023 was 976.74K shares.

SCCO’s Market Performance

SCCO’s stock has seen a 14.01% increase for the week, with a 10.28% rise in the past month and a 2.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for Southern Copper Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.45% for SCCO’s stock, with a 8.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCCO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SCCO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SCCO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $68 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SCCO Trading at 12.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +8.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCCO rose by +14.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.30. In addition, Southern Copper Corporation saw 35.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCCO starting from Castillo Sanchez Mejorada Enri, who sale 2,400 shares at the price of $81.56 back on Aug 14. After this action, Castillo Sanchez Mejorada Enri now owns 3,200 shares of Southern Copper Corporation, valued at $195,744 using the latest closing price.

PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL, the Director of Southern Copper Corporation, sale 500 shares at $87.11 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL is holding 5,414 shares at $43,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCCO

Equity return is now at value 37.65, with 16.93 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.