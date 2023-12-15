Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The public float for SLNO is 18.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLNO on December 15, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

SLNO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) has decreased by -3.60 when compared to last closing price of 38.57.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-14 that The stock market is ending 2023 with outsized gains. Investors are in a cheerful mood, and many speculative stocks to take profits on are soaring right now.

SLNO’s Market Performance

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) has experienced a 0.46% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 64.59% rise in the past month, and a 658.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.94% for SLNO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.15% for SLNO’s stock, with a 259.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLNO stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for SLNO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLNO in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $40 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLNO Trading at 40.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.50%, as shares surge +58.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLNO rose by +0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,442.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.12. In addition, Soleno Therapeutics Inc saw 1777.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLNO starting from Yen Kristen, who sale 17,916 shares at the price of $37.76 back on Dec 13. After this action, Yen Kristen now owns 2,037 shares of Soleno Therapeutics Inc, valued at $676,557 using the latest closing price.

Yen Kristen, the of Soleno Therapeutics Inc, sale 19,913 shares at $36.95 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Yen Kristen is holding 2,037 shares at $735,874 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLNO

Equity return is now at value -172.71, with -69.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.