SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH) Stock: A Value Analysis

The public float for SGH is 49.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.86% of that float. On December 15, 2023, SGH’s average trading volume was 811.67K shares.

SGH) stock’s latest price update

SMART Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH)’s stock price has plunge by 3.52relation to previous closing price of 18.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.47% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-13 that Smart Global fell far short of revenue and earnings expectations with its latest quarter. The company cited “a challenging global economic environment” while selling an 81% interest in its Smart Brazil operations.

SGH’s Market Performance

SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH) has seen a 7.47% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.87% gain in the past month and a -19.83% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for SGH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.42% for SGH stock, with a simple moving average of -7.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGH stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SGH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SGH in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $22 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SGH Trading at 12.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +14.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGH rose by +7.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.03. In addition, SMART Global Holdings Inc saw 26.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGH starting from Clark Joseph Gates, who sale 2,519 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Nov 06. After this action, Clark Joseph Gates now owns 100,938 shares of SMART Global Holdings Inc, valued at $37,785 using the latest closing price.

Rizvi Ken, the SVP and CFO of SMART Global Holdings Inc, purchase 1,800 shares at $13.57 during a trade that took place back on Oct 23, which means that Rizvi Ken is holding 165,883 shares at $24,417 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGH

Equity return is now at value 6.11, with 1.18 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.