SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE: SITE) has increased by 11.56 when compared to last closing price of 152.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a 15.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that SiteOne Landscape (SITE) closes its 11th acquisition of the year with the Newsom Seed deal.

Is It Worth Investing in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE: SITE) Right Now?

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE: SITE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SITE is 1.46.

The public float for SITE is 44.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SITE on December 15, 2023 was 333.99K shares.

SITE’s Market Performance

SITE stock saw an increase of 15.54% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 24.38% and a quarterly increase of 6.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.08% for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.42% for SITE’s stock, with a 13.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SITE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SITE stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SITE by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SITE in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $120 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SITE Trading at 20.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SITE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares surge +22.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SITE rose by +15.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $143.73. In addition, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc saw 44.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SITE starting from BLACK DOUG, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $140.27 back on Nov 15. After this action, BLACK DOUG now owns 574,886 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc, valued at $1,122,160 using the latest closing price.

BLACK DOUG, the CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc, sale 7,960 shares at $145.12 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that BLACK DOUG is holding 568,886 shares at $1,155,155 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SITE

Equity return is now at value 12.48, with 6.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.