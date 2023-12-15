SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

SiriusPoint Ltd (NYSE: SPNT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.27x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.96.

The public float for SPNT is 92.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.22% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of SPNT was 478.48K shares.

SiriusPoint Ltd (NYSE: SPNT)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.14 in comparison to its previous close of 11.19, however, the company has experienced a 2.82% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SPNT’s Market Performance

SPNT’s stock has risen by 2.82% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.24% and a quarterly rise of 4.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for SiriusPoint Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.78% for SPNT’s stock, with a 15.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SPNT Trading at 6.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +3.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPNT rose by +2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.67. In addition, SiriusPoint Ltd saw 85.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPNT starting from TAN WEI HAN, who purchase 17,054 shares at the price of $8.92 back on Jun 23. After this action, TAN WEI HAN now owns 18,596 shares of SiriusPoint Ltd, valued at $152,132 using the latest closing price.

TAN WEI HAN, the Director of SiriusPoint Ltd, purchase 1,542 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that TAN WEI HAN is holding 1,542 shares at $13,878 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPNT

Equity return is now at value 11.13, with 2.52 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.