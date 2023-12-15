Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Simmons First National Corp. (NASDAQ: SFNC)’s stock price has increased by 1.80 compared to its previous closing price of 18.86. However, the company has seen a 8.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that I’ve reduced my earnings estimate for 2023 because the margin has performed much worse than anticipated this year. I’m expecting the margin’s declining trend to end soon because of the apparent ending of the rate hiking cycle, which should ease deposit migration. The addition of new branches and robust job markets will likely sustain loan growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Simmons First National Corp. (NASDAQ: SFNC) Right Now?

Simmons First National Corp. (NASDAQ: SFNC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.86.

The public float for SFNC is 123.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SFNC on December 15, 2023 was 545.95K shares.

SFNC’s Market Performance

SFNC’s stock has seen a 8.35% increase for the week, with a 17.65% rise in the past month and a 9.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for Simmons First National Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.23% for SFNC’s stock, with a 11.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFNC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SFNC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SFNC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $26 based on the research report published on May 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SFNC Trading at 19.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares surge +15.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFNC rose by +8.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.94. In addition, Simmons First National Corp. saw -11.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFNC starting from Shoptaw Robert L, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $14.34 back on Oct 30. After this action, Shoptaw Robert L now owns 77,724 shares of Simmons First National Corp., valued at $143,400 using the latest closing price.

Massanelli Stephen C, the SEVP of Simmons First National Corp., purchase 2,000 shares at $14.15 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that Massanelli Stephen C is holding 80,829 shares at $28,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFNC

Equity return is now at value 7.28, with 0.85 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.