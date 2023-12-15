Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (NASDAQ: SIMO) is above average at 36.28x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.84.

The public float for SIMO is 33.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SIMO on December 15, 2023 was 386.96K shares.

SIMO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (NASDAQ: SIMO) has jumped by 0.66 compared to previous close of 59.81. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that The dedicated business units will enable Silicon Motion (SIMO) to develop the most advanced controller technology and deliver industry-leading solutions to tap new market segments for long-term growth.

SIMO’s Market Performance

Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO) has experienced a 4.12% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.56% rise in the past month, and a 17.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for SIMO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.34% for SIMO’s stock, with a 0.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIMO stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for SIMO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIMO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $75 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SIMO Trading at 6.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +3.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIMO rose by +4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.93. In addition, Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR saw -7.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIMO

Equity return is now at value 7.53, with 5.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.