Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG): A Technical Analysis

Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE: SIG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.99.

The public float for SIG is 42.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIG on December 15, 2023 was 696.73K shares.

SIG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE: SIG) has jumped by 5.67 compared to previous close of 98.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-09 that Signet’s revenue fell by double digits in Q3, but it beat estimates on the bottom line. Marriage engagements are rebounding, which should lead to a recovery in sales growth.

SIG’s Market Performance

SIG’s stock has risen by 6.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 29.98% and a quarterly rise of 36.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.19% for Signet Jewelers Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.91% for SIG’s stock, with a 41.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SIG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $119 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SIG Trading at 34.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.22% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +27.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIG rose by +6.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.75. In addition, Signet Jewelers Ltd saw 52.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIG starting from Hilson Joan M, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $96.69 back on Dec 11. After this action, Hilson Joan M now owns 215,733 shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd, valued at $966,901 using the latest closing price.

Brace William, the President – KAY Jewelers of Signet Jewelers Ltd, sale 8,360 shares at $96.09 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Brace William is holding 82,424 shares at $803,322 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIG

Equity return is now at value 21.78, with 7.44 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.