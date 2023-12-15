Should You Invest in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Now?

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TXRH is at 0.94.

The public float for TXRH is 66.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.48% of that float. The average trading volume for TXRH on December 15, 2023 was 929.57K shares.

TXRH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) has decreased by -0.80 when compared to last closing price of 116.29. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that Russell 2000 stocks are some of the smallest companies by market capitalization in the market. Historically, small-cap and mid-cap stocks come with high beta values.

TXRH’s Market Performance

TXRH’s stock has risen by 0.68% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.75% and a quarterly rise of 13.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.47% for Texas Roadhouse Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.27% for TXRH stock, with a simple moving average of 8.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXRH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXRH stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TXRH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TXRH in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $110 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TXRH Trading at 10.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +4.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXRH rose by +0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.04. In addition, Texas Roadhouse Inc saw 26.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXRH starting from Morgan Gerald L., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $115.26 back on Dec 04. After this action, Morgan Gerald L. now owns 84,824 shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc, valued at $576,300 using the latest closing price.

Morgan Gerald L., the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Texas Roadhouse Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $112.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Morgan Gerald L. is holding 89,824 shares at $562,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXRH

Equity return is now at value 28.09, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.