Should You Invest in New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) Now?

The public float for NYMT is 89.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.51% of that float. The average trading volume for NYMT on December 15, 2023 was 671.19K shares.

NYMT) stock’s latest price update

New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NASDAQ: NYMT)’s stock price has increased by 2.24 compared to its previous closing price of 9.37. However, the company has seen a 7.16% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that Mortgage REITs and BDCs had varying performances in Q3 2023, with agency mortgage REITs performing the worst and BDCs performing the best. Originator/servicer mREITs and RC outperformed their peers in terms of book value changes. Investors should focus on BDCs and preferred shares for long-term positions, as they generally have fewer dividend cuts.

NYMT’s Market Performance

New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) has seen a 7.16% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.14% gain in the past month and a -0.31% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for NYMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.75% for NYMT’s stock, with a 2.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NYMT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NYMT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NYMT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $8.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NYMT Trading at 14.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +13.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYMT rose by +7.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.87. In addition, New York Mortgage Trust Inc saw -6.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NYMT

Equity return is now at value -7.34, with -1.87 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.