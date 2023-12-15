Should You Invest in Mynd.ai Inc ADR (MYND) Now?

The public float for MYND is 2.08M, and currently, shorts hold a – of that float. The average trading volume for MYND on December 15, 2023 was 17.99K shares.

MYND) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mynd.ai Inc ADR (AMEX: MYND) has plunged by -30.97 when compared to previous closing price of 5.78, but the company has seen a -33.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MYND’s Market Performance

Mynd.ai Inc ADR (MYND) has experienced a -33.88% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -32.53% drop in the past month, and a 12.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 50.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.01% for MYND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -35.76% for MYND stock, with a simple moving average of -13.71% for the last 200 days.

MYND Trading at -32.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 50.76%, as shares sank -61.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYND fell by -62.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.28. In addition, Mynd.ai Inc ADR saw 22.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mynd.ai Inc ADR (MYND) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.