Should You Invest in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Now?

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ: LAMR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LAMR is at 1.51.

The public float for LAMR is 86.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.46% of that float. The average trading volume for LAMR on December 15, 2023 was 508.85K shares.

LAMR) stock’s latest price update

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ: LAMR)’s stock price has increased by 3.27 compared to its previous closing price of 107.62. However, the company has seen a 7.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Lamar (LAMR) holds a significant market share in the U.S. outdoor advertising business. Its diversified tenant base, opportunistic acquisitions and portfolio upgrade efforts are key growth drivers.

LAMR’s Market Performance

LAMR’s stock has risen by 7.20% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.21% and a quarterly rise of 29.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.87% for Lamar Advertising Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.69% for LAMR stock, with a simple moving average of 18.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAMR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LAMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LAMR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $108 based on the research report published on July 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LAMR Trading at 21.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +15.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAMR rose by +7.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.07. In addition, Lamar Advertising Co saw 17.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAMR starting from Johnson Jay LeCoryelle, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $89.50 back on Sep 05. After this action, Johnson Jay LeCoryelle now owns 15,000 shares of Lamar Advertising Co, valued at $447,496 using the latest closing price.

Fletcher Nancy, the Director of Lamar Advertising Co, purchase 100 shares at $91.94 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Fletcher Nancy is holding 4,825 shares at $9,194 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAMR

Equity return is now at value 33.54, with 6.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.