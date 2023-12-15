Should You Invest in Ferguson Plc. (FERG) Now?

Ferguson Plc. (NYSE: FERG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FERG is at 1.18.

The public float for FERG is 202.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.01% of that float. The average trading volume for FERG on December 15, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

FERG) stock’s latest price update

Ferguson Plc. (NYSE: FERG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.74 in relation to its previous close of 184.02. However, the company has experienced a 5.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call December 5, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Brian Lantz – Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications Kevin Murphy – Chief Executive Officer Bill Brundage – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Phil Ng – Jefferies Ryan Merkel – William Blair Will Jones – Redburn Partners Patrick Baumann – JPMorgan Brian Biros – Thompson Research Sam Darkatsh – Raymond James Operator Hello, everyone, and welcome to Ferguson’s First Quarter Results Conference Call. My name is Bruno, and I’ll be coordinating your call today.

FERG’s Market Performance

Ferguson Plc. (FERG) has experienced a 5.82% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.71% rise in the past month, and a 23.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for FERG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.02% for FERG’s stock, with a 24.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FERG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FERG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FERG by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for FERG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $138 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FERG Trading at 15.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FERG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.42% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +15.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FERG rose by +5.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $173.11. In addition, Ferguson Plc. saw 48.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FERG starting from Murphy Kevin Michael, who sale 641 shares at the price of $164.94 back on Oct 17. After this action, Murphy Kevin Michael now owns 123,469 shares of Ferguson Plc., valued at $105,769 using the latest closing price.

Graham Ian T., the Chief Legal Officer of Ferguson Plc., sale 387 shares at $164.95 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Graham Ian T. is holding 5,854 shares at $63,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FERG

Equity return is now at value 34.60, with 11.35 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ferguson Plc. (FERG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.